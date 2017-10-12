AMD rilascia Crimson ReLive 17.10.1 con supporto per la VR

ha pubblicato la versione 17.10.1 di, nuova versione dei driver grafici di, che garantiscono prestazioni di gioco ad alta qualità per fornire anche le accattivanti esperienze in realtà virtuale.

I nuovi driver, come si legge nel changelog ufficiale che vi mettiamo poco sotto, sono ottimizzati per La Terra di Mezzo: L’ombra della Guerra e The Evil Within 2.

Di seguito i problemi risulti, ed i problemi noti:

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.

DiRT 4™ may experience flickering tire graphics during gameplay or under certain terrain conditions when using Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

On Windows®7 when using Radeon RX Vega series graphics in Multi GPU system configurations, users may experience a system hang or crash when upgrading their installation of Radeon Software. A work around is to do a clean install of Radeon Software.

Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport™ 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.

Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.

Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.

Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.

GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.

Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.

When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.

Il download può essere effettuato attraverso questo indirizzo per Windows 10 e Windows 7 a 32 e 64 bit. Ovviamente è gratuito, e vi invitiamo a segnalare nei commenti eventuali problemi.