AMD rilascia Crimson ReLive 17.10.1 con supporto per la VR

I nuovi driver, come si legge nel changelog ufficiale che vi mettiamo poco sotto, sono ottimizzati per La Terra di Mezzo: L’ombra della Guerra e The Evil Within 2.
Di seguito i problemi risulti, ed i problemi noti:
- Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.
- DiRT 4™ may experience flickering tire graphics during gameplay or under certain terrain conditions when using Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
- On Windows®7 when using Radeon RX Vega series graphics in Multi GPU system configurations, users may experience a system hang or crash when upgrading their installation of Radeon Software. A work around is to do a clean install of Radeon Software.
- Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport™ 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.
- Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.
- Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.
- Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.
- Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.
- GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.
- Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.
- When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.
Il download può essere effettuato attraverso questo indirizzo per Windows 10 e Windows 7 a 32 e 64 bit. Ovviamente è gratuito, e vi invitiamo a segnalare nei commenti eventuali problemi.
