BlackBerry aggiorna otto applicazioni, compreso l'Hub

Nella giornata di ieriha rilasciato a sorpresa degli aggiornamenti per otto delle sue applicazioni attualmente presenti nel Play Store di. Tra tutte figurano

L’ex RIM sta già provvedendo ad inviare le notifiche a tutti gli utenti che stanno utilizzando le applicazioni. Il produttore raccomanda di effettuare l’aggiornamento attraverso una rete WiFi, in quanto potrebbero richiedere una quantità elevata di dati.

Gli aggiornamenti, come si può leggere dai changelog ufficiali presenti in calce, migliorano non solo l’usabilità delle applicazioni, ma introducono anche delle interessanti novità.

Hub



Additional Hub integrations: we now support Skype Lite, Zalo, and KakaoTalk accounts.

Improved Search capability: Quickly search all messages with the same sender or subject from the More Actions menu.

“Help Receive Emails Quicker”: With this newly-added setting, you can receive emails quicker when BlackBerry Hub is running in the background.

Other minor e-mail improvements: readability of wide tables in e-mail messages for the “Resize email to fit screen” setting, and improved readability of e-mail messages in Ukrainian language.

Notification enhancements: The notification tray remains open after tapping an action icon in a Hub notification, enabling you to triage multiple Hub notifications at a time.

Admin enhancements:

S/MIME can now be configured to use LDAP for certificate lookup when used in a managed profile.

Using app config in Hub+ Services, an admin can configure it such that Chrome in the work profile uses single sign-on. This allows their users to only enter their username/password once per session when navigating internal work sites using Chrome.

BlackBerry Keyboard



Quick Modes make it easier for you to toggle between multiple modes via a toolbar. These modes include:

Dictation Mode: Access to voice input and settings for dictating messages.

Emoji Mode: Quick entry to the emoji mode to select from hundreds of available emojis and the most recently used ones.

Text Selection Mode: Access to improved fine cursor control with a joystick-like controller to give you better maneuverability. Also, easily select, select all, cut, copy and paste text, URLs and emojis.

Clipboard Mode: An advanced clipboard which remembers all your copied text, URLs and emojis so you can easily paste previously copied content.

Password Keeper Integration: Easily enter your stored passwords in login fields, if you use the BlackBerry Password Keeper with its Autofill feature.

Launcher



Grid Customization: Now under Launcher settings, you can take more control over the home screen of your BlackBerry device. There are 3 added customizations to change the launcher:

Icon size: Allows for 5 different sizes.

Grid Columns: Change the number of columns from 4 to 7.

Grid Rows: Change the number of rows from 3 to 7.

Calendar & Contacts



Work Week View: A new work week view with adjustable start date/end date.

Event Edit and Creation Enhancements: Landscape view now available for editing and creation of calendar events.

Contact Icon Refresh: New look for the contacts app, with redesigned icons throughout.

Productivity Tab



Add Item: Each tab now also has an add item button, making it easier to work within the productivity tab.

Free/Busy Time: Updated UX tweak to show your free or busy time with a nice visual indicator.



Notable



Usability Enhancements: You can now choose to save an image to a specific location on the phone.

