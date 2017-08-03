Logo Everyeye Tech

Instagram: le Storie festeggiano un anno, alcune interessanti statistiche

Esattamente un anno fa, Instagram lanciava una delle funzioni che nel giro di 365 giorni è diventata tra le più apprezzate ed utilizzate dagli utenti. Si tratta delle Storie, una feature da 250 milioni di utenti al giorno.

La piattaforma di condivisione fotografica, attraverso il proprio blog ufficiale, ha rivelato delle interessanti statistiche. In particolare, coloro che hanno un’età inferiore ai 25 anni, trascorrono più di 32 minuti al giorno su Instagram, mentre quelli che hanno più di 25 anni ne passano più di 24 minuti al giorno.

Di seguito alcune classifiche pubblicate dal sito.

Top Location Tags:

  1. Jakarta, Indonesia
  2. São Paulo, Brazil
  3. New York, NY
  4. London, UK
  5. Madrid, Spain

Top Hashtags:

  1. #GOODMORNING
  2. #WORK
  3. #GOODNIGHT
  4. #MOOD
  5. #HAPPYBIRTHDAY
  6. #TBT
  7. #LOVE
  8. #HOME
  9. #BOMDIA
  10. #RELAX

Most Popular Stickers:

  1. Vibrant Location sticker
  2. Digital time sticker
  3. “Like” sticker
  4. Hashtag sticker
  5. Weather sticker

Most Popular Face Filters:

  1. Puppy ears
  2. Sleep mask
  3. Bunny ears
  4. Love with heart-shaped darts
  5. Koala ears
