Instagram: le Storie festeggiano un anno, alcune interessanti statistiche

La piattaforma di condivisione fotografica, attraverso il proprio blog ufficiale, ha rivelato delle interessanti statistiche. In particolare, coloro che hanno un’età inferiore ai 25 anni, trascorrono più di 32 minuti al giorno su Instagram, mentre quelli che hanno più di 25 anni ne passano più di 24 minuti al giorno.
Di seguito alcune classifiche pubblicate dal sito.
Top Location Tags:
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- São Paulo, Brazil
- New York, NY
- London, UK
- Madrid, Spain
Top Hashtags:
- #GOODMORNING
- #WORK
- #GOODNIGHT
- #MOOD
- #HAPPYBIRTHDAY
- #TBT
- #LOVE
- #HOME
- #BOMDIA
- #RELAX
Most Popular Stickers:
- Vibrant Location sticker
- Digital time sticker
- “Like” sticker
- Hashtag sticker
- Weather sticker
Most Popular Face Filters:
- Puppy ears
- Sleep mask
- Bunny ears
- Love with heart-shaped darts
- Koala ears
FONTE: Instagram Press
