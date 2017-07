La prima Tesla Model 3 dovrebbe essere completata questo venerdì

Model 3 passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule. Expecting to complete SN1 on Friday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 3 luglio 2017

Handover party for first 30 customer Model 3's on the 28th! Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1500. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 3 luglio 2017