Ubuntu è disponibile per il download sul Windows Store

Annunciato alla Ubuntu è finalmente disponibile sulper il download diretto. Il sistema operativo basato suviene eseguito in una sandbox insieme a, ed include tutte le funzioni di base, oltre alla condivisione dei file e la classica riga di comando.

Per installare Ubuntu, basterà accedere al Pannello di Controllo (non l’app Impostazioni di Windows 10) e selezionare “Turn windows Feature On or Off”, dopo di che sarà possibile selezionare “Windows Subsystem for Linux”, che permetterà appunto a Ubuntu di avviarsi al riavvio successivo.

Attraverso questa release, Microsoft e Canonical mettono definitivamente la parola fine su una guerra durata anni.

Di seguito la descrizione ufficiale di Ubuntu: "Ubuntu on Windows allows one to use Ubuntu Terminal and run Ubuntu command line utilities including bash, ssh, git, apt and many more.

To use this feature, one first needs to use "Turn Windows features on or off" and select "Windows Subsystem for Linux", click OK, reboot, and use this app.

The above step can also be performed using Administrator PowerShell prompt: Enable-WindowsOptionalFeature -Online -FeatureName Microsoft-Windows-Subsystem-Linux

After above is done simply use "ubuntu" command in cmd.exe or launch Ubuntu from the start menu".