Windows 10: la build 16921 disponibile nel Fast Ring

La principale novità è rappresentata dal fatto che ora sarà possibile riprendere le attività iniziate su smartphone da PC utilizzando Cortana, Gli utenti quindi saranno in grado di continuare la lettura degli articoli aperti su iPhone o Android all’interno dell’app Cortana. Questa funzione si va ad aggiungere alle già esistenti, che permettono di sincronizzare promemoria, notifiche ed SMS tra i vari dispositivi.
Di seguito il changelog ufficiale:
- We fixed an issue where sometimes after an upgrade Windows Update's update history would be missing a listing for the feature update you'd just done.
- We fixed an issue where scrolling with touch or precision touchpads wasn't working with the F12 Developer Tools.
- We fixed an issue where pin reset above lock ("I forgot my PIN") would only work the first time the password was reset.
- We fixed an issue where Microsoft Edge would crash if you added a Favorite to a Favorites folder and then immediately sorted that folder by name.
- We fixed an issue with the indexer from recent flights that could result in Outlook 2016 search failing to index the body of messages.
- We fixed a recent issue resulting in the Skype UWP app not being launched if it was minimized when you clicked an incoming call notification.
Inoltre, Microsoft ha anche corretto un problema riguardante i Surface Pro 3, che erano rimasti bloccati in bootloop quando cercavano di aggiornare alla build 16288.
FONTE: Windows Central
