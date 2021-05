AMD Navi 24 si rivela nei primi dati ufficiali: 1024 core per le GPU Radeon RX 6400 e 6500

Oh interesting, Beige Goby appears to be Navi24.

It just has 1 SDMA engine, usually dGPUs have 2, 16MiB Infinity Cache/Last Level Cache.

128KiB L1$ is shared under 4 WGPs/8CUs.

1MB L2$.

1 Shader Engine with 2 Shader Arrays would only result in 8WGPs/16 CUs = 1024 Shader Cores. https://t.co/zJ9cbAexis