AMD Ryzen 7000 da record: la CPU top di gamma raggiunge i 5,5 GHz senza overclock

AMD's Robert Hallock on the 5.5 GHz Demo in @PCWorld stream:



▶ AMD Reference Mobo

▶ 280mm AIO cooler

▶ 16 core prototype from April

▶ Plugged in, no OC

Natural freq of that CPU

▶ Most threads around 5.5, depends on scene/game

▶ 5.2-5.5 on all threads was common on the game