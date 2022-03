Anonymous, inviati 7 milioni di SMS ai russi per informarli della guerra in Ucraina

We are 7 days old! 🎂 You sent 7,000,000 (Yes! Seven millions!) Text messages to randomly selected Russians via https://t.co/yI1zLytWYP ! Even in our dreams we didn't dream of such a result! Thank you people of the free world! We love you!♥️ #FightForUkraine ✌️🇺🇦 @YourAnonNews pic.twitter.com/xIosMhpstK