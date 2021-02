App Store: sviluppatore mostra come viene ingannato il sistema

The average star rating of an app can be *trivially* manipulated by any developer. Really. Just take a look at this eye-opener of a Quora page: https://t.co/emNyog6gW7

This app has already stolen more than $2M from people since 2019, and is on track to steal more than double that this year alone.



And it’s only one of the many scams this same “developer” is currently operating.



All because they can keep buying their ratings. pic.twitter.com/LZgzhagpaJ