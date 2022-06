Apple AR ha già un rivale: è Meta Quest 2 Pro, costerà meno di 1.000 Dollari

(1/2)

Updates & predictions for higher-end Meta Quest 2 Pro:

1. Reiterating adoption of mini-LED displays & 2P Pancake for marked visual improvements.

2. VR & AR (video see-thru) support.

3. Adoption of about 16 cameras (10 for headset & 6 for two controllers (3 for each)). https://t.co/A2Ra4GElpd