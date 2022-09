Apple News invia notifiche razziste agli utenti: incredibile attacco hacker a Fast Company

Fast Company's Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening. Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart.



The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company. (continued below) — Fast Company (@FastCompany) September 28, 2022

We are investigating the situation and have suspended the feed & shutdown https://t.co/U9iS8QOhkW until we are certain the situation has been resolved. — Fast Company (@FastCompany) September 28, 2022