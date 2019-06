Un'astronauta della NASA ha pubblicato una foto mozzafiato dell'aurora vista dall'ISS

Years ago at the South Pole, I looked up to the aurora for inspiration through the 6-month winter night. Now I know they’re just as awe inspiring from above. #nofilter pic.twitter.com/7a09Q4RMW6

We're back to cooler temperatures up here in the subarctic, 8°C and rain today.

Makes me long for dark winter nights with crazy light shows in the sky!

This is one of the most intense auroral displays I've ever seen. Filmed in real-time. :) pic.twitter.com/f5oZo12M3v