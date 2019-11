La prima beta di iOS 13.3 sembra risolvere i problemi con la gestione della RAM

iOS 13.3 Beta seems like it fixes the apps reloading / RAM management issue. I have opened 32 apps and have not had one reload yet on iPhone 11 Pro Max — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) November 5, 2019

Quick followup on the RAM management / App reloading…. Opened 32 apps and if you go quickly into them they do not reload. Then tried after a few minutes and I do get some reloads. It’s almost as if there is a timeout to remove it from memory and close the app in the background — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) November 5, 2019