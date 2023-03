Binance, la CFTC ha citato in giudizio il colosso crypto: guai per CZ?

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 CFTC lawsuit alleges 300 #Binance accounts associated with its CEO were exempt from the company's "insider trading" policy. pic.twitter.com/Z7DPHHS5fH

A single trader in the US, from Chicago, is 12% of the volume on Binance.



ONE TRADER.



Remember kids, when I tell you that fewer than twenty people control the entire crypto market, we're not bullshitting you. pic.twitter.com/eCD4axjdC7