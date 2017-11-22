Everyeye Tech

Everyeye.it

Everyeye Tech
  1. HOME Tech
  2. Amazon
  3. Notizie
  4. Black Friday Amazon: i migliori router e range extender in offerta

Black Friday Amazon: i migliori router e range extender in offerta

di
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
Continua il nostro coverage all'interno della settimana del Black Friday di Amazon, cominciata lunedì scorso e che terminerà venerdì 24. Oggi, abbiamo scelto per i voi i migliori router e range extender proposti in offerta, nelle promozioni del giorno, dalla società di Jeff Bezos.

Tutte le offerte di cui vi parleremo in questo articolo fanno parte delle offerte del giorno, il che vuol dire che dopo la mezzanotte potrebbero essere disponibili a prezzi più elevati:

Tra parentesi, come sempre, abbiamo indicato i prezzi precedenti alle promozioni.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Amazon

  1. Sky Q: accessori e funzioni secondarie che debutteranno nel 2018
  2. Sky Q: ecco com'è il nuovo decoder presentato a Milano

Amazon

Amazon

Contenuti più Letti