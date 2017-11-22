Black Friday Amazon: i migliori router e range extender in offerta

Tutte le offerte di cui vi parleremo in questo articolo fanno parte delle offerte del giorno, il che vuol dire che dopo la mezzanotte potrebbero essere disponibili a prezzi più elevati:
- TP-Link RE200 Range Extender Universale/Ripetitore Wi-Fi AC750, Dual Band Fino a 750 Mbps, 433 Mbps a 5 Ghz e 300 Mbps A 2.4 Ghz, 1 Porta Lan, Tecnologia AC, Installazione Istantanea con Tasto WP, 3 Antenne Interne: 23,29 Euro (54,99 Euro);
- TP-Link RE650 Range Extender Ripetitore Wi-Fi Dual Band MU-MIMO AC 2600, Modalità Access Point, 1 Porta Gigabit,Led On/Off, Gestione App Tether: 83,99 Euro (149,99 Euro);
- Netgear R9000-100EUS Nighthawk X10 Smart Router WiFi, Tri-Band, 7200 Mbps, Streaming Video 4K e Gaming VR Fluidi, Wireless Ottimizzato, Include Plex Media Server Video, Foto, Musica e Film: 341,99 Euro (479,90 Euro);
- D-Link DSL-3782 Modem Router, Wireless, Dual-Band AC1200 Mbps, VDSL/ADSL, Compatibile Fibra: 41 Euro (89,90 Euro);
- TP-Link TL-WPA7510 KIT AV1000 Gigabit Powerline AC750 Wi-Fi Kit wireless, Dual Band, 2 Gigabit Port, Plug and Play, HomePlug AV2, Pulsante Wi-Fi Clone, Tasto LED On/Off, Bianco: 58,99 Euro (99,99 Euro);
- Netgear R8000P-100EUS Nighthawk X6S Smart Router WiFi, Tri-Band, 4000 Mbps, Streaming Simultaneo su più Dispositivi, Gaming senza Interruzioni, Aggregazione di Porte, Accesso Remoto e Archiviazione Cloud: 216,90 Euro (286,90 Euro);
- Netgear EX6150 Ripetitore WiFi AC1200, Range Extender Universale, Access Point, Gigabit, Antenne Esterne: 44,90 Euro (86,90 Euro);
- TP-Link Archer C9 AC1900 Router Wi-Fi Dual band, 5 Porte Gigabit, 2 Porte USB 2.0 e 3.0, Tecnologia Beamforming, Rete Ospiti, Parental Control, IPv6, Configurazione Semplice, WPS/Reset, Tether App: 83,99 Euro (166,90 Euro)
Tra parentesi, come sempre, abbiamo indicato i prezzi precedenti alle promozioni.
