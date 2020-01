Curiosi di osservare il lato nascosto della Luna? Grazie a queste immagini potrete farlo

Oh - this is so pretty. pic.twitter.com/lxkfBnKbAO

Four pics of Von Kármán crater from a couple thousand images released from the Chang'e-4 rover Yutu-2's PCAM. Thanks to @doug_ellison for the instructions & check out the amazing stuff in his thread (processing, 3D models, panoramas...) https://t.co/Vxoese7Q70 pic.twitter.com/8CouxKgCBQ