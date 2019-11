Disney+: migliaia di account hackerati in vendita su forum e mercatini

DISNEY+ HAS BEEN OPEN FOR LIKE 10 HOURS AND MY ACCOUNT HAS ALREADY BEEN HACKED pic.twitter.com/YBv6CfwTlh — brandon ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ (@brandoncult) November 12, 2019

Not even been half of a week and my dad’s Disney+ account has ALREADY been hacked.



Great security there @disneyplus @Disney. Unbelievable. #DisneyPlus — Jesse (@CommandrBlitzer) November 15, 2019