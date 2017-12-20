Ecco le canzoni più "shazammate" dell'anno su Shazam: vince Ed Sheeran

Nel Year in Music 2017 vince, manco a dirlo, Ed Sheeran, che con la sua "Shape Of You" si è piazzato al primo posto nella lista delle canzoni più cercate, davanti al tormentone estivo "Despacito" di Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee, mentre chiude il podio "Rockabye" di Clean Bandit, Sean Paul ed Anne-Marie.
Di seguito la classifica completa:
- Ed Sheeran - “Shape Of You”
- Luis Fonsi Feat. Daddy Yankee - “Despacito”
- Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - “Rockabye”
- Charlie Puth - “Attention”
- The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk - “I Feel It Coming”
- J Balvin & Willy William - “Mi Gente”
- Kygo & Selena Gomez - “It Ain't Me”
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - “Something Just Like This”
- Harry Styles - “Sign Of The Times”
- Burak Yeter Feat. Danelle Sandoval - “Tuesday”
- Ofenbach - “Be Mine”
- Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean - “Feels”
- Portugal. The Man - “Feel It Still”
- Imagine Dragons - “Believer”
- Kaleo - “Way Down We Go”
Interessante anche la classifica per generi, in cui Ed Sheeran conquista il primato in quella generale e nella categoria Pop:
- Generale Ed Sheeran
- Pop Ed Sheeran - “Shape Of You”
- Hip-Hop French Montana Feat. Swae Lee - “Unforgettable”
- Rock Imagine Dragons - “Believer”
- Dance The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - “Something Just Like This”
- Country Sam Hunt - “Body Like A Back Road”
- R&B/Soul The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk - “I Feel It Coming”
Un anno da incorniciare per il cantautore britannico, che è primo in tutte le classifiche delle principali piattaforme.
FONTE: Shazam
