Ecco le canzoni più "shazammate" dell'anno su Shazam: vince Ed Sheeran

Shazam, come fatto anche da altre compagnie del calibro di Apple, Spotify e Google, ha rilasciato la lista delle canzoni più shazammate in questo 2017, che passerà alla storia per la compagnia dal momento che proprio la settimana scorsa è stata acquistata da Apple.

Nel Year in Music 2017 vince, manco a dirlo, Ed Sheeran, che con la sua "Shape Of You" si è piazzato al primo posto nella lista delle canzoni più cercate, davanti al tormentone estivo "Despacito" di Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee, mentre chiude il podio "Rockabye" di Clean Bandit, Sean Paul ed Anne-Marie.

Di seguito la classifica completa:

  1. Ed Sheeran - “Shape Of You”
  2. Luis Fonsi Feat. Daddy Yankee - “Despacito”
  3. Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - “Rockabye”
  4. Charlie Puth - “Attention”
  5. The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk - “I Feel It Coming”
  6. J Balvin & Willy William - “Mi Gente”
  7. Kygo & Selena Gomez - “It Ain't Me”
  8. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - “Something Just Like This”
  9. Harry Styles - “Sign Of The Times”
  10. Burak Yeter Feat. Danelle Sandoval - “Tuesday”
  11. Ofenbach - “Be Mine”
  12. Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean - “Feels”
  13. Portugal. The Man - “Feel It Still”
  14. Imagine Dragons - “Believer”
  15. Kaleo - “Way Down We Go”

Interessante anche la classifica per generi, in cui Ed Sheeran conquista il primato in quella generale e nella categoria Pop:

  • Generale Ed Sheeran
  • Pop Ed Sheeran - “Shape Of You”
  • Hip-Hop French Montana Feat. Swae Lee - “Unforgettable”
  • Rock Imagine Dragons - “Believer”
  • Dance The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - “Something Just Like This”
  • Country Sam Hunt - “Body Like A Back Road”
  • R&B/Soul The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk - “I Feel It Coming”

Un anno da incorniciare per il cantautore britannico, che è primo in tutte le classifiche delle principali piattaforme.

FONTE: Shazam
