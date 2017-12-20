Ecco le canzoni più "shazammate" dell'anno su Shazam: vince Ed Sheeran

, come fatto anche da altre compagnie del calibro di, ha rilasciato la lista delle canzoni più shazammate in questo 2017, che passerà alla storia per la compagnia dal momento che proprio la settimana scorsa è stata acquistata da Apple

Nel Year in Music 2017 vince, manco a dirlo, Ed Sheeran, che con la sua "Shape Of You" si è piazzato al primo posto nella lista delle canzoni più cercate, davanti al tormentone estivo "Despacito" di Luis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee, mentre chiude il podio "Rockabye" di Clean Bandit, Sean Paul ed Anne-Marie.

Di seguito la classifica completa:

Ed Sheeran - “Shape Of You” Luis Fonsi Feat. Daddy Yankee - “Despacito” Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - “Rockabye” Charlie Puth - “Attention” The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk - “I Feel It Coming” J Balvin & Willy William - “Mi Gente” Kygo & Selena Gomez - “It Ain't Me” The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - “Something Just Like This” Harry Styles - “Sign Of The Times” Burak Yeter Feat. Danelle Sandoval - “Tuesday” Ofenbach - “Be Mine” Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean - “Feels” Portugal. The Man - “Feel It Still” Imagine Dragons - “Believer” Kaleo - “Way Down We Go”

Interessante anche la classifica per generi, in cui Ed Sheeran conquista il primato in quella generale e nella categoria Pop:

Generale Ed Sheeran

Pop Ed Sheeran - "Shape Of You"

Hip-Hop French Montana Feat. Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"

Rock Imagine Dragons - "Believer"

Dance The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - "Something Just Like This"

Country Sam Hunt - "Body Like A Back Road"

R&B/Soul The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk - "I Feel It Coming"

Un anno da incorniciare per il cantautore britannico, che è primo in tutte le classifiche delle principali piattaforme.