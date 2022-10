Elon Musk deve vendere 5,4 miliardi di Dollari di azioni Tesla per acquistare Twitter

Elon would have to sell an additional $2B of $TSLA equity (sold $15.4b equity and arranged $7.1B of 3P equity financing) to finance this deal. If one includes the 63M of $TWTR RSUs Elon’s additional equity needed is $5.4B. Current TSLA trading window is closed until 3Q earnings. pic.twitter.com/m3ErfjcPuF