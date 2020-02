Eminem lancia la Godzilla Challenge: provate a batterlo in velocità!

i knew this would come in handy one day !!😈 #GodzillaChallenge my lungs couldn’t keep up pic.twitter.com/nzIG2Xh0Cl

Couldn’t get the *perfect* take, but I had to get something in while I was on a break for this #GodzillaChallenge 😂@eminem @triller pic.twitter.com/ZmdVlA5t6w