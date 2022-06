Ethereum, tutto pronto per The Merge: arrivano i dettagli, manca poco

Ropsten testnet is getting merged on June 8! Merging Ropsten is a huge testing milestone towards Ethereum's mainnet merge later this year. 🎉 https://t.co/X7eLIMA72g

Ethereum's longest lived PoW testnet is moving to Proof of Stake! A new beacon chain has been launched today, and The Merge is expected around June 8th on the network.



Node Operators: this is the first dress rehearsal💃https://t.co/0fDHObLOmn