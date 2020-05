Fortnite, imminente il concerto di Steve Aoki e soci: ecco come seguirlo

The Party Royale Premiere kicks off in 6hrs featuring LIVE music from @DillonFrancis @SteveAoki @deadmau5 and MC'd by the amazing @Jordan_Fisher 🎤



Grab your free Neon Wings Back Bling starting at 6PM ET tonight and we'll see you there 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ji9rz5Nk6q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 8, 2020

Today is the day!



Come hangout in Party Royale for our Premiere live show with @DillonFrancis, @SteveAoki, and @deadmau5 tonight at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.



Login starting May 8 at 6 PM ET to Monday, May 11 at 10 AM ET to get your free music reactive Neon Wings Back Bling. pic.twitter.com/49yCeRpObB — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 8, 2020