GeForce NOW chiude il 2023 con oltre 40 nuovi giochi Game Pass

Dopo aver celebrato l'arrivo di Monster Hunter: World su GeForce NOW, pensavamo che il 2023 non potesse chiudersi in modo migliore per il Cloud Gaming, ma evidentemente NVIDIA aveva altri piani in serbo per i suoi fan.

L'ultimo GFN Thursday del 2023, infatti, è quasi passato in sordina, ma si tratta di un aggiornamento a dir poco esaltante, soprattutto per gli abbonati al servizio che hanno al contempo anche una sottoscrizione al servizio Microsoft o che hanno approfittato dell'offerta su GeForce NOW che regala il PC Game Pass per tre mesi.

Per questa settimana, infatti, NVIDIA ha annunciato l'arrivo sulla piattaforma di ben 46 giochi Game Pass. Ecco la lista completa:

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Anacrusis (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Age of Wonders 4 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Before We Leave (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Century: Age of Ashes (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Chorus (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Control (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Darksiders III (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Destroy All Humans! (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Disgaea 4 Complete+ (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Edge of Eternity (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Europa Universalis IV (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Fae Tactics (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Farming Simulator 17 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) The Forgotten City (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Human Fall Flat (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Lethal League Blaze (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Martha is Dead (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Maneater (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Medium (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Metro Exodus (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Mortal Shell (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

MotoGP 20 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Moving Out (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

MUSYNX (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Neon Abyss (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Observer: System Redux (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Pathologic 2 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Pedestrian (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Recompile (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Remnant II (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Richman 10 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Sable (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Surgeon Simulator 2 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Sword and Fairy 7 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Tinykin (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Worms W.M.D (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Worms Rumble (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Ma non ci sono solo giochi. In questo ultimo aggiornamento dell'anno, il team verde ci propone anche un interessante wrapped che ci parla di oltre 1800 giochi ormai presenti sulla piattaforma, dei quali più di 90 "RTX-ready", e di oltre 250 milioni di ore di streaming effettuate nel solo 2023. Potete dare un'occhiata al post sul blog ufficiale di NVIDIA.