Google annuncia le migliori App del 2017 pubblicate sul Play Store

Le nuove applicazioni più scaricate
- Photo Editor - Beauty Camera & Photo Filters
- What The Forecast?!!
- Boomerang
- TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows
- Yarn - Chat Fiction
I giochi più scaricati del 2017
- Bubble Witch 3 Saga
- Magic Tiles 3
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
- Ballz
Le cinque canzoni più ascoltate del 2017
- HUMBLE. di Kendrick Lamar
- Shape of You di Ed Sheeran
- DNA. di Kendrick Lamar
- Mask Off di Future
- Body Like A Back Road di Sam Hunt
I cinque film più scaricati
- Moana
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Wonder Woman (2017)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Doctor Strange
Le serie tv più viste del 2017
- Game of Thrones
- Rick and Morty
- The Walking Dead
- The Big Bang Theory
- Doctor Who
I cinque libri più acquistati
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck di Mark Manson
- It di Stephen King
- The Battlemage di Taran Matharu
- Thirteen Reasons Why di Jay Asher
- Ready Player One di Ernest Cline
Ovviamente i dati sono relativi al Play Store americano, ma rispecchiano a grandi linee quelli che sono anche i trend internazionali, dal momento che molti di questi sono diventati estremamente popolari anche nel nostro paese, come Game of Thrones, The Bing Bang Theory e The Walking Dead.
FONTE: Google
