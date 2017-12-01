Google annuncia le migliori App del 2017 pubblicate sul Play Store

Come ogni anno, Google ha rilasciato la classifica delle migliori applicazioni ed in generale dei migliori contenuti pubblicati nei passati 365 giorni sul negozio del motore di ricerca.

Le nuove applicazioni più scaricate

Photo Editor - Beauty Camera & Photo Filters

What The Forecast?!!

Boomerang

TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows

Yarn - Chat Fiction

I giochi più scaricati del 2017

Bubble Witch 3 Saga

Magic Tiles 3

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

Ballz

Le cinque canzoni più ascoltate del 2017

HUMBLE. di Kendrick Lamar

Shape of You di Ed Sheeran

DNA. di Kendrick Lamar

Mask Off di Future

Body Like A Back Road di Sam Hunt

I cinque film più scaricati

Moana

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Wonder Woman (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Doctor Strange

Le serie tv più viste del 2017

Game of Thrones

Rick and Morty

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Doctor Who

I cinque libri più acquistati

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck di Mark Manson

It di Stephen King

The Battlemage di Taran Matharu

Thirteen Reasons Why di Jay Asher

Ready Player One di Ernest Cline

Ovviamente i dati sono relativi al Play Store americano, ma rispecchiano a grandi linee quelli che sono anche i trend internazionali, dal momento che molti di questi sono diventati estremamente popolari anche nel nostro paese, come Game of Thrones, The Bing Bang Theory e The Walking Dead.