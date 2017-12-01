Everyeye Tech

Google annuncia le migliori App del 2017 pubblicate sul Play Store

di
Come ogni anno, Google ha rilasciato la classifica delle migliori applicazioni ed in generale dei migliori contenuti pubblicati nei passati 365 giorni sul negozio del motore di ricerca.

Le nuove applicazioni più scaricate

  • Photo Editor - Beauty Camera & Photo Filters
  • What The Forecast?!!
  • Boomerang
  • TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows
  • Yarn - Chat Fiction

I giochi più scaricati del 2017

  • Bubble Witch 3 Saga
  • Magic Tiles 3
  • CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
  • Ballz

Le cinque canzoni più ascoltate del 2017

  • HUMBLE. di Kendrick Lamar
  • Shape of You di Ed Sheeran
  • DNA. di Kendrick Lamar
  • Mask Off di Future
  • Body Like A Back Road di Sam Hunt

I cinque film più scaricati

Le serie tv più viste del 2017

  • Game of Thrones
  • Rick and Morty
  • The Walking Dead
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Doctor Who

I cinque libri più acquistati

  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck di Mark Manson
  • It di Stephen King
  • The Battlemage di Taran Matharu
  • Thirteen Reasons Why di Jay Asher
  • Ready Player One di Ernest Cline

Ovviamente i dati sono relativi al Play Store americano, ma rispecchiano a grandi linee quelli che sono anche i trend internazionali, dal momento che molti di questi sono diventati estremamente popolari anche nel nostro paese, come Game of Thrones, The Bing Bang Theory e The Walking Dead.

