Google annuncia My Ad Center: la pubblicità diventa controllata dagli utenti

Later this year, we’ll launch My Ad Center. You’ll be able to easily manage your ads privacy settings and even choose to see ads from categories or brands you like — giving you more control over the ads you see across YouTube, Search and Discover. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jWNog7xsrS — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Soon, a new tool will let you more easily request the removal of Google Search results containing your contact details — such as your home address, phone number and email address. This feature will be available in the Google app and on individual Google Search results. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/aoMyLmVdpo — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

We’re expanding our AI-powered phishing protections to more products. Soon, we’ll automatically alert you if we detect a suspicious link in Google Docs, Sheets or Slides — and then take you back to safety. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/WqzaxEDbG3 — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

When you use autofill to complete payment details, Virtual Cards on Chrome and Android will replace your actual card number with a distinct, virtual number. Your real number is kept private — keeping you safer and more secure. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/MrlYeR31ZC — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022