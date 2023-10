Google Pixel 8A, sarà questo il Pixel 'economico' del 2024?

Few days ago, #Google released the #Pixel8 and #Pixel8Pro I unveiled 7 months ahead of that official launch...



Today, it's time to do it again with the #Pixel8a! (360° video, gorgeous 5K renders and dimensions) 😏#FutureSquad



On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/ydjYTQS4dG pic.twitter.com/Qra9IJjE4j