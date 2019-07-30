Everyeye TechLogo Everyeye Tech
Google Play Store: 40 app, giochi e temi Android in regalo

Google Play Store: 40 app, giochi e temi Android in regalo
A qualche giorno di distanza dal nostro ultimo appuntamento, torniamo con i migliori contenuti in regalo per gli utenti Android sul Google Play Store. In totale quest'oggi ci sono 40 tra app, giochi e temi disponibili in maniera gratuita.

Applicazioni

  • Equalizer FX Pro
  • Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app
  • Strive Minutes - Simple Meditation Timer with Sync
  • Total Media Player Pro
  • Voice Recorder Pros
  • CPU Cooler Pro - Phone Cooler Pro for Android
  • QR Barcode Scanner Pro
  • Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes
  • Camverter

Giochi

  • Guitar Fretter
  • Hyper Shoot - twin stick shooter
  • Sudoku Premium
  • Super Hero Factory : Idle Clicker Tycoon Inc
  • Age of Civilizations Africa
  • Lone Hero RPG | VIP
  • Reclamation
  • Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game
  • Super Dangerous Trap
  • Angel Fish: VIP+
  • Mislead
  • Neo Monsters
  • Archery Physics Shooting Challenge
  • Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG
  • Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game
  • Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro
  • The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords
  • Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine
  • Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse
  • Hills Legend HD
  • Learn Mandarin - HSK 5 Hero
  • Math Art for Kids (No Ads) - Tests
  • Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game
  • Taxi City 1988 V1
  • Dungeon Shooter V1.3 : The Forgotten Temple

Icone, temi e pacchetti di personalizzazione

  • Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper
  • Retro O Icon Pack
  • Lanting Icon Pack: Material and Colorful
  • Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard

Tra i giochi spicca senza dubbio Age of Civilization Africa, che in precedenza era venduto a 1,49 Dollari. Come sempre, sul Play Store sono disponibili tante offerte sulle stesse categorie di prodotti, ma per tutti i dettagli vi rimandiamo alla pagina AndroidPolice.

