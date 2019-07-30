Google Play Store: 40 app, giochi e temi Android in regalo

A qualche giorno di distanza dal nostro ultimo appuntamento, torniamo con i migliori contenuti in regalo per gli utenti Android sul Google Play Store. In totale quest'oggi ci sono 40 tra app, giochi e temi disponibili in maniera gratuita.
Applicazioni
- Equalizer FX Pro
- Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app
- Strive Minutes - Simple Meditation Timer with Sync
- Total Media Player Pro
- Voice Recorder Pros
- CPU Cooler Pro - Phone Cooler Pro for Android
- QR Barcode Scanner Pro
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes
- Camverter
Giochi
- Guitar Fretter
- Hyper Shoot - twin stick shooter
- Sudoku Premium
- Super Hero Factory : Idle Clicker Tycoon Inc
- Age of Civilizations Africa
- Lone Hero RPG | VIP
- Reclamation
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game
- Super Dangerous Trap
- Angel Fish: VIP+
- Mislead
- Neo Monsters
- Archery Physics Shooting Challenge
- Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game
- Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse
- Hills Legend HD
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 5 Hero
- Math Art for Kids (No Ads) - Tests
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game
- Taxi City 1988 V1
- Dungeon Shooter V1.3 : The Forgotten Temple
Icone, temi e pacchetti di personalizzazione
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper
- Retro O Icon Pack
- Lanting Icon Pack: Material and Colorful
- Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard
Tra i giochi spicca senza dubbio Age of Civilization Africa, che in precedenza era venduto a 1,49 Dollari. Come sempre, sul Play Store sono disponibili tante offerte sulle stesse categorie di prodotti, ma per tutti i dettagli vi rimandiamo alla pagina AndroidPolice.