Google Play Store: 42 applicazioni, giochi e temi Android in regalo

Sono 42 le applicazioni, giochi e temi Android disponibili gratuitamente oggi sul Google Play Store del gigante del web, che possono essere scaricati sugli smartphone e tablet basati sul robottino verde. Vediamo la lista completa.
Applicazioni
- MP3 Music Player - PRO
- Multiple Video Player - PRO
- Hat Monkey by Chris Haughton
- Xumi Security
- DartPro - Darts Scorer
- Field Guide to Life
- Hue Melodi - Philips Hue lights dancing to music
- Krav Maga Pro
- PocketDr
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO
- DoSolFa - learn musical notes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Giochi
- JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword
- City Destructor HD
- Tortuga Racing - Educational Math Racing Game
- AntiGravity Puzzle Game (a game of logic)
- Dead Bunker 2
- Highwind
- Letter Battle
- Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP
- Greeting Photo Editor- Photo frame and Wishes app
- Hero Evolution2 : SP
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO
- Rescue the Enchanter
- Survivalist: invasion PRO
- The Last Ninja Twins
- War 1944 VIP : World War II
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game
- Calc Fast
- Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon
- Sky Dancer Premium $
- Dean The Kid: Action Platformer
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg)
- Everybody's RPG
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic)
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple
Come sempre, a fianco di questi prodotti in regalo ne sono disponibili tantissimi anche in offerta. La lista completa può essere consultata attraverso la pagina ufficiale di Androidpolice. Fateci sapere tramite i commenti cosa ne pensate e se avete trovato qualcosa di interessante.