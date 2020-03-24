Everyeye TechLogo Everyeye Tech
  1. HOME
  2. Android
  3. Notizie

Google Play Store: 42 applicazioni, giochi e temi Android in regalo

Google Play Store: 42 applicazioni, giochi e temi Android in regalo
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

Sono 42 le applicazioni, giochi e temi Android disponibili gratuitamente oggi sul Google Play Store del gigante del web, che possono essere scaricati sugli smartphone e tablet basati sul robottino verde. Vediamo la lista completa.

Applicazioni

  • MP3 Music Player - PRO
  • Multiple Video Player - PRO
  • Hat Monkey by Chris Haughton
  • Xumi Security
  • DartPro - Darts Scorer
  • Field Guide to Life
  • Hue Melodi - Philips Hue lights dancing to music
  • Krav Maga Pro
  • PocketDr
  • Pro Mp3 player - Qamp
  • QR/Barcode Scanner PRO
  • DoSolFa - learn musical notes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  • Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Giochi

  • JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword
  • City Destructor HD
  • Tortuga Racing - Educational Math Racing Game
  • AntiGravity Puzzle Game (a game of logic)
  • Dead Bunker 2
  • Highwind
  • Letter Battle
  • Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020
  • Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner
  • ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP
  • Greeting Photo Editor- Photo frame and Wishes app
  • Hero Evolution2 : SP
  • New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO
  • Rescue the Enchanter
  • Survivalist: invasion PRO
  • The Last Ninja Twins
  • War 1944 VIP : World War II
  • Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game
  • Calc Fast
  • Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online
  • Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon
  • Sky Dancer Premium $
  • Dean The Kid: Action Platformer
  • Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg)
  • Everybody's RPG
  • Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game
  • Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic)
  • Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic
  • Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple

Come sempre, a fianco di questi prodotti in regalo ne sono disponibili tantissimi anche in offerta. La lista completa può essere consultata attraverso la pagina ufficiale di Androidpolice. Fateci sapere tramite i commenti cosa ne pensate e se avete trovato qualcosa di interessante.

Quanto è interessante?
2
speciale

I migliori smartphone Android top di gamma a Marzo 2020

Altri contenuti per Android

  1. Liam Gallagher propone a Noel una reunion degli Oasis su Twitter
  2. Redmi K30 Pro e K30 Pro Zoom Edition sono ufficiali: specifiche e prezzi