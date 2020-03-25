Greta Thunberg in auto isolamento: "Avevo i sintomi del Coronavirus"
Attraverso il proprio account ufficiale Instagram, l'attivista Greta Thunberg ha svelato di essere in auto isolamento in quanto ha i sintomi del Coronavirus. La 17enne ha anche voluto mandare un messaggio a tutti i suoi follower ed ha spiegato come funziona il sistema sanitario svedese.
"Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata in un appartamento preso in prestito, lontano da mia madre e mia sorella. Circa dieci giorni fa ho iniziato ad avvertire alcuni sintomi, e lo stesso ha fatto anche mio padre che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo brividi, mal di gola e tosse. Lo stesso ha avuto mio padre, ma in maniera più intesa e con la febbre" ha esordito Greta, la quale ha anche spiegato che in Svezia non è possibile fare i test per il virus in quanto viene effettuato solo alle persone che hanno bisogno di cure urgenti.
"Non ho fatto il test, ma è estremamente probabile che abbia avuto il Coronavirus, visti i sintomi e le circostanze" scrive Greta, che ha mandato un messaggio a tutti i giovani: "non mi sentivo male e non sospettavo di nulla. Questo rende pericoloso il virus. Molti potrebbero non notare alcun sintomo o in maniera molto lieve, quindi in tanti non sanno di avere il Coronavirus ed in questo modo potrebbero trasmetterlo ai genitori e le persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo a queste categorie abbiamo una responsabilità enorme".
La svedese ha ribadito un concetto che in questi giorni è diventato familiare dopo i numerosi appelli degli scienziati: occorre stare a casa in quanto "le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per gli altri".
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
