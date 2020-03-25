Greta Thunberg in auto isolamento: 'Avevo i sintomi del Coronavirus'

Attraverso il proprio account ufficiale Instagram, l'attivista Greta Thunberg ha svelato di essere in auto isolamento in quanto ha i sintomi del Coronavirus. La 17enne ha anche voluto mandare un messaggio a tutti i suoi follower ed ha spiegato come funziona il sistema sanitario svedese.

"Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata in un appartamento preso in prestito, lontano da mia madre e mia sorella. Circa dieci giorni fa ho iniziato ad avvertire alcuni sintomi, e lo stesso ha fatto anche mio padre che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo brividi, mal di gola e tosse. Lo stesso ha avuto mio padre, ma in maniera più intesa e con la febbre" ha esordito Greta, la quale ha anche spiegato che in Svezia non è possibile fare i test per il virus in quanto viene effettuato solo alle persone che hanno bisogno di cure urgenti.

"Non ho fatto il test, ma è estremamente probabile che abbia avuto il Coronavirus, visti i sintomi e le circostanze" scrive Greta, che ha mandato un messaggio a tutti i giovani: "non mi sentivo male e non sospettavo di nulla. Questo rende pericoloso il virus. Molti potrebbero non notare alcun sintomo o in maniera molto lieve, quindi in tanti non sanno di avere il Coronavirus ed in questo modo potrebbero trasmetterlo ai genitori e le persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo a queste categorie abbiamo una responsabilità enorme".

La svedese ha ribadito un concetto che in questi giorni è diventato familiare dopo i numerosi appelli degli scienziati: occorre stare a casa in quanto "le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per gli altri".