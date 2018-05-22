Il boom dei vinili abbraccia anche il Royal Wedding: in arrivo un disco speciale!

L'evento mediatico più importante dell'anno, il Royal Wedding, che ha monopolizzato le prime pagine di tutti i giornali e le televisioni più importanti, è pronto ad approdare anche nei negozi di dischi.
E' infatti stato annunciato il vinile ufficiale del Royal Wedding, che comprenderà l'intera cerimonia tenuta a Windsor nel corso dell'ultimo fine settimana.
Una prima assoluta, che copre tutta la cerimonia religiosa, comprensiva di canzoni, lo scambio delle promesse, l'omelia del parroco, la performance della violoncellista Sheku Kanneh Mason, ed anche Elton John.
Di seguito la lista completa delle tracce:
- 01 The State Trumpeters – “Royal Salute (The Arrival Of Her Majesty The Queen And His Royal Highness The Duke Of Edinburgh)”
- 02 The State Trumpeters – “Rejoicing (The Arrival Of The Bride)”
- 03 Elin Manahan Thomas (soprano) – “Handel: Eternal Source of Light Divine (Birthday Ode for Queen Anne) HWV 74″
- 04 The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO, Dean Of Windsor – “The Welcome”
- 05 The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO, Dean Of Windsor – “The Preface”
- 06 Luke Bond (organ), James Vivian (conductor), Choir Of St.George’s Chapel, Windsor – “Traditional: Lord Of All Hopefulness”
- 07 Prince Harry, Ms Meghan Markle, The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury – “The Declarations”
- 08 The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury – “The Collect”
- 09 Lady Jane Fellowes – “Reading From The Song Of Solomon”
- 10 James Vivian (conductor), Choir Of St.George’s Chapel, Windsor – “Tallis: If Ye Love Me”
- 11 The Most Reverend Michael Curry – “The Address”
- 12 The Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson (conductor) – “Stand By Me”
- 13 Prince Harry, Ms Meghan Markle, The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury – “The Vows”
- 14 Prince Harry, Ms Meghan Markle, The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury – “The Giving Of The Rings”
- 15 The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury – “The Proclamation”
- 16 Luke Bond (organ), James Vivian (conductor), Choir Of St.George’s Chapel, Windsor – “Rutter: The Lord Bless You and Keep You”
- 17 The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop Of Canterbury – “The Blessing Of The Marriage”
- 18 Archbishop Angaelos, The Reverend Prebendary Rose Hudson-Wilkin – “The Prayers”
- 19 Luke Bond (organ), James Vivian (conductor), Choir Of St.George’s Chapel, Windsor – “Hughes, Williams: Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer”
- 20 The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO, Dean Of Windsor – “The Blessing”
- 21 Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Christopher Warren-Green (conductor), Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra – “von Paradis: Sicilienne in E Flat Major (Arr. Hazell)”
- 22 Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Christopher Warren-Green (conductor), Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra – “Fauré: Après Un Rêve, Op.7 (Arr. Hazell)”
- 23 Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Christopher Warren-Green (conductor), Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra – “Schubert: Ave Maria, D.839 (Arr. Hazell)”
- 24 The State Trumpeters, Luke Bond (organ), Christopher Warren-Green (conductor), Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra, James Vivian (choir conductor), Choir Of St.George’s Chapel, Windsor – “Traditional: National Anthem”
- 25 Christopher Warren-Green (conductor), Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra – “Boyce: 1. Allegro (Symphony No.1 in B flat Major)”
- 26 The Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson (conductor) – “Amen, This Little Light Of Mine”
- 27 Bell Ringers Of St George’s – “Traditional: Grandsire Triples Quarter Peal”
Un gadget senza dubbio curioso, ma che conferma ancora una volta come il boom dei vinili sia ormai una solida realtà.