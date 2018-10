Il co-fondatore di Microsoft Paul Allen è morto a 65 anni

Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 15 ottobre 2018

We lost a great technology pioneer today - thank you Paul Allen for your immense contributions to the world through your work and your philanthropy. Thoughts are with his family and the entire Microsoft community. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 15 ottobre 2018