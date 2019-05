L'India alla conquista della Luna: invierà un rover a Settembre

🇮🇳 #ISROMissions 🇮🇳



We are ready for one of the most exciting missions, #Chandrayaan2. Launch window between July 9-16 & likely Moon-landing on Sept 6, 2019. #GSLVMKIII will carry 3 modules of this #lunarmission - Orbiter, Lander (Vikram), Rover (Pragyan).



More updates soon. pic.twitter.com/jzx9CMwUhR