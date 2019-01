Instagram nasconde i post degli utenti? E' una fake news

We’ve noticed an uptick in posts about Instagram limiting the reach of your photos to 7% of your followers, and would love to clear this up. — Instagram (@instagram) 22 gennaio 2019

What shows up first in your feed is determined by what posts and accounts you engage with the most, as well as other contributing factors such as the timeliness of posts, how often you use Instagram, how many people you follow, etc. — Instagram (@instagram) 22 gennaio 2019