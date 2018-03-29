iOS 11.3 disponibile al download per iPhone e iPad! Ecco tutte le novità

è finalmente stato rilasciato per. Potete scaricarlo semplicemente cercando aggiornamenti dalle impostazioni del vostro dispositivo. Diverse le novità introdotte, a partire da

La release era molto attesa dagli utenti in quanto introduce il tanto atteso e chiacchierato switch per disabilitare il sistema di Power Management, che rallenta in automatico le prestazioni degli smartphone nel momento in cui lo stato di usura della batteria raggiunge un determinato livello.

Il peso dell'aggiornamento è variabile, mentre i dispositivi compatibili sono i seguenti:

iPad Air

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro

iPad mini 2

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 6th

iPhone 5s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6/6 Plus

iPhone 6s/6s Plus

iPhone 7/7 Plus

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone X

Riportiamo di seguito anche il changelog completo diffuso da PhoneArena:

New features will display battery health and recommend if the power cell needs service. These can be accessed by going to Settings -> Battery and are available for iPhone 6 and later models.

Users will have a toggle for enabling/disabling the power management feature that can affect maximum performance on iPhones. The feature can be located in the Battery subsection of the Settings menu. Power management is currently present on members of the iPhone 6, 6S, SE, and 7-gen devices.

ARKit 1.5 will be introduced to developers. ARKit will be able to place virtual objects on walls, doors, and other vertical surfaces. Additionally, it will be able to map irregularly shaped surfaces in a more accurate manner. The view of the real world through the camera will get 50% greater resolution and support for auto-focus will be added.

A new Health Records feature will be added to Health app. It will bring together info from hospitals, clinics, and the app itself to organize and provide quick an organized access to the medical data. The service will be encrypted and passcode-protected.

4 new Animoji characters will be added - a lion, bear, dragon, and skull.

Music videos are coming to Apple Music.Users can stream all music videos without being interrupted by ads.

Apple News will get improved Top Stories and Video group feature in "For You" section

Business Chat feature will be added as a beta to Messages. It will allow users to communicate with businesses more easily.

Support for Advanced Mobile Location (AML) to automatically send a user’s current location when making a call to emergency services in countries where AML is supported.

HomeKit software authentication allows developers to add HomeKit support to existing accessories.

Per ulteriori informazioni sugli aggiornamenti di sicurezza, vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale di Apple.