iOS 11.3 potrebbe essere rilasciato oggi, novità e dispositivi supportati

Mentresi prepara al keynote di questo pomeriggio , mettendo offline gli Apple Store a livello mondiale, dal web arrivano le prime conferme su un rumor che circolava già da stamattina: il gigante di Cupertino dovrebbe rilasciare questa sera

La release è molto attesa dagli utenti in quanto introduce il tanto atteso e chiacchierato switch per disabilitare il sistema di Power Management che rallenta in automatico le prestazioni degli smartphone nel momento in cui lo stato di usura della batteria raggiunge un determinato livello.

Apple aveva annunciato l'arrivo di questo importante aggiornamento (che includerà anche altre migliorie alla stabilità ed al sistema operativo, le cui varie release sono state caratterizzate dalla presenza di bug più o meno gravi) per "la prossima primavera", ed essendo passati sei giorni dall'inizio della nuova stagione, il colosso di Cupertino potrebbe rispettare a pieno il timing.

Di seguito tutte le novità che dovrebbero essere introdotte in iOS 11.3, almeno secondo un changelog pubblicato da PhoneArena:

New features will display battery health and recommend if the power cell needs service. These can be accessed by going to Settings -> Battery and are available for iPhone 6 and later models.

Users will have a toggle for enabling/disabling the power management feature that can affect maximum performance on iPhones. The feature can be located in the Battery subsection of the Settings menu. Power management is currently present on members of the iPhone 6, 6S, SE, and 7-gen devices.

ARKit 1.5 will be introduced to developers. ARKit will be able to place virtual objects on walls, doors, and other vertical surfaces. Additionally, it will be able to map irregularly shaped surfaces in a more accurate manner. The view of the real world through the camera will get 50% greater resolution and support for auto-focus will be added.

A new Health Records feature will be added to Health app. It will bring together info from hospitals, clinics, and the app itself to organize and provide quick an organized access to the medical data. The service will be encrypted and passcode-protected.

4 new Animoji characters will be added - a lion, bear, dragon, and skull.

Music videos are coming to Apple Music.Users can stream all music videos without being interrupted by ads.

Apple News will get improved Top Stories and Video group feature in "For You" section

Business Chat feature will be added as a beta to Messages. It will allow users to communicate with businesses more easily.

Support for Advanced Mobile Location (AML) to automatically send a user’s current location when making a call to emergency services in countries where AML is supported.

HomeKit software authentication allows developers to add HomeKit support to existing accessories.

Il sistema operativo dovrebbe essere compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi:

iPad Air

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro

iPad mini 2

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 6th

iPhone 5s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6/6 Plus

iPhone 6s/6s Plus

iPhone 7/7 Plus

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone X

L'annuncio ufficiale potrebbe arrivare già questa sera.