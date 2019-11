iOS 13.2.2 consuma troppa batteria: si moltiplicano le segnalazioni

This latest iOS has alot of issues at present even though its updates run to 13.2.2. Battery management is poor, so wish I held at iOS12, iPhones weren’t great for battery, but now full charge to 67% in 2hours. Yet Battery Health says 86%. #LessonLearned — Tim Burr (@RailEngr) November 11, 2019

Also on my iphone I had to remove ios 13.2.2 since the battery overheated and lasted very shortly. Frankly they are not delivering good updates lately. I'm disappointed. @apple — Javier Freire (@JavierFreire_) November 12, 2019