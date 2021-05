iOS 14.6, utenti segnalano surriscaldamento e consumo eccessivo della batteria su iPhone

Hey @Apple ! What about testing your iOS update before general release? iOS 14.6 just set a new record in battery drain, and seems to damage battery health as well 👏🏼 👏🏼 @applesupport @tim_cook @MacRumours @PCmag @CNBCtech @CNNtech @SamsungMobile pic.twitter.com/cKGX1U0tOz

Heya @Apple

iOS 14.6 Heating Alert

What about testing your iOS update before general release?

iOS 14.6 just set a new record in battery drain, and seems to damage battery health as well plus Heating Problem. My iPhone 11 burning my hand.🔥🔥