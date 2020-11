iOS 14, una feature rende agevole la personalizzazione delle icone

Fantastic change in iOS 14.3 beta 2 – shortcuts added to the Home Screen now use compact UI and don't launch the Shortcuts app anymore. Which means custom icons like our own MacStories Shortcuts Icons will now run shortcuts in-place, just like widgets 😍 https://t.co/9J47uU6ZlN pic.twitter.com/aHAS8iD0BW

On iOS 14.3 beta 2, the Shortcuts app will no longer open if you click on a shortcut on the homescreen, meaning you can setup alternative icons without Shortcuts opening first before going to the app.