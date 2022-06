iOS 16 non sarà compatibile con iPhone 7: fan Apple in rivolta sui social

iPhone 7 and 7 plus are out of iOS 16. Mine is 8 Plus but even if mine comes out next year, I won't change iPhones. Seriously, I refuse to get one of those iPhones with a full screen, which are the worst with this horrible screen. — Larissa Câmara 📱 (@lari_camara_) June 6, 2022

Why ,why,why?No iOS 16 support on iPhone 7,I was very nervous yesterday,even cried because no iOS 16 support for iPhone 7.I tested betas since iOS 14.6 and now I need to stay only on iOS 15💔😭😡😖 — Balogh Claudiu Gabriel (@Outland3r_2007) June 7, 2022

Apple disappointed me because it turned off software support for no reason for iPhone 7, 7 plus, MacBook Air 2017, MacBook Pro 2016. We want ios 16 and macOS Ventura on these devices because they are still capable. @Apple that’s a big shame for you. — Marius ASLAN (@AslanMarius) June 6, 2022