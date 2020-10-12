Everyeye TechLogo Everyeye Tech
iPhone 12: ultimi rumor su Face ID, zoom, fotocamere e batteria a ridosso del keynote

Manca sempre meno alla presentazione dei nuovi iPhone 12 e continuano ad emergere indiscrezioni su ciò che vedremo domani sera. Direttamente da Twitter, il leaker PineLeaks ha condiviso una serie di informazioni sulle specifiche tecniche dei nuovi smartphone top del colosso di Cupertino.

Nella serie di tweet, Pine osserva che i nuovi iPhone 12 potrebbero sfoggiare un Face ID più veloce grazie ad un “algoritmo di partizione dinamica” che renderà il riconoscimento facciale più rapido. Sempre su iPhone 12, sul modello Mini da 5,4 pollici il notch dovrebbe essere più piccolo a causa delle dimensioni ridotte del pannello, che hanno costretto gli ingegneri a disporre le componenti e le telecamere TrueDepth in maniera più stretta. Questa riduzione della larghezza però comporterà un aumento dell’altezza.

Conferme anche sulle nuove funzionalità di zoom su iPhone 12. Questo aspetto non rappresenta una novità dal momento che se ne era parlato anche nel mastodontico leak di qualche giorno fa. Secondo PineLeaks, su iPhone 12 Pro ed iPhone 12 Pro Max gli utenti troveranno uno zoom ottico migliore, mentre sugli altri modelli le migliorie saranno dettate al software.

Gli smartphone potrebbero anche includere una specie di fotocamera per le macro, con l’obiettivo ultragrandangolare del modello Pro che dovrebbe essere in grado di avvicinarsi maggiormente ai soggetti. Apple avrebbe anche aumentato l’apertura dell’obiettivo del 35%, per migliorare le prestazioni anche in condizioni di scarsa illuminazione.

L’ultima parte dei rumor si sofferma sulla batteria. Sui modelli Pro l’aumento dell’autonomia si attesterà di un’ora, ma su tutti i modelli è previsto un incremento del 10% in termini di dimensioni. Tuttavia, su iPhone 12 Mini le prestazioni saranno peggiori rispetto a quelle registrate su iPhone 11, a causa non solo delle dimensioni ma anche del 5G che sarà integrato su tutti i modelli.

Nella confezione gli utenti non troveranno le EarPods ed il caricatore da muro, il che non rappresenta una sorpresa.

FONTE: Wccftech
