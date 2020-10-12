iPhone 12: ultimi rumor su Face ID, zoom, fotocamere e batteria a ridosso del keynote
Manca sempre meno alla presentazione dei nuovi iPhone 12 e continuano ad emergere indiscrezioni su ciò che vedremo domani sera. Direttamente da Twitter, il leaker PineLeaks ha condiviso una serie di informazioni sulle specifiche tecniche dei nuovi smartphone top del colosso di Cupertino.
Nella serie di tweet, Pine osserva che i nuovi iPhone 12 potrebbero sfoggiare un Face ID più veloce grazie ad un “algoritmo di partizione dinamica” che renderà il riconoscimento facciale più rapido. Sempre su iPhone 12, sul modello Mini da 5,4 pollici il notch dovrebbe essere più piccolo a causa delle dimensioni ridotte del pannello, che hanno costretto gli ingegneri a disporre le componenti e le telecamere TrueDepth in maniera più stretta. Questa riduzione della larghezza però comporterà un aumento dell’altezza.
Conferme anche sulle nuove funzionalità di zoom su iPhone 12. Questo aspetto non rappresenta una novità dal momento che se ne era parlato anche nel mastodontico leak di qualche giorno fa. Secondo PineLeaks, su iPhone 12 Pro ed iPhone 12 Pro Max gli utenti troveranno uno zoom ottico migliore, mentre sugli altri modelli le migliorie saranno dettate al software.
Gli smartphone potrebbero anche includere una specie di fotocamera per le macro, con l’obiettivo ultragrandangolare del modello Pro che dovrebbe essere in grado di avvicinarsi maggiormente ai soggetti. Apple avrebbe anche aumentato l’apertura dell’obiettivo del 35%, per migliorare le prestazioni anche in condizioni di scarsa illuminazione.
L’ultima parte dei rumor si sofferma sulla batteria. Sui modelli Pro l’aumento dell’autonomia si attesterà di un’ora, ma su tutti i modelli è previsto un incremento del 10% in termini di dimensioni. Tuttavia, su iPhone 12 Mini le prestazioni saranno peggiori rispetto a quelle registrate su iPhone 11, a causa non solo delle dimensioni ma anche del 5G che sarà integrato su tutti i modelli.
Nella confezione gli utenti non troveranno le EarPods ed il caricatore da muro, il che non rappresenta una sorpresa.
Finalized and Revised iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro info, just in time before the event. The most important things were already revealed by Kang 康总, but we've got previous report that we've received updates for in the past 3 weeks:— Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020
https://t.co/EPj76hm9wZ— Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020
The "dynamic zoning algorithm" is shipping. The redesigned TrueDepth Camera System though, is not. Instead, a more "tightly" arranged TrueDepth will be shipped with the 5.4" iPhone. The notch shrinks horizontally, but increases slightly vertically.
https://t.co/mWsMxXxl8V— Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020
We did not hear anything that confidentially points to portrait video for iPhone 12. It has been in development for quite some time now, but we cannot explicitly confirm its existence for this years models.
https://t.co/0tUq8jA5BS— Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020
Digital and Optical Zoom will be getting a massive boost this year. The standard iPhone 12 will completely rely on software for this, still. You will get an significantly extended digital zoom, both quality and distance wise.
Improved digital zoom will be achieved by combining several frames at different zoom levels and stacking them together - an hybrid of cropping and optical zooming. An algorithm based off of Deep Fusion will take care of correct alignment and sharpening. Smart HDR 3 does the rest.— Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020
The new Ultra Wide is definitely getting a larger aperture, which will result in significantly improved Low Light performance across the board. Again, pay attention to the 12 Pro Max.— Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020
https://t.co/XjFk5c1zNM— Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020
Expect at least an 1 hour battery life increase for the Pro Models. As seen in internal tests, the 5.4" iPhone will perform worse than the current iPhone 11, which is expected because of its form factor.
