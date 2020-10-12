iPhone 12: ultimi rumor su Face ID, zoom, fotocamere e batteria a ridosso del keynote

Finalized and Revised iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro info, just in time before the event. The most important things were already revealed by Kang 康总, but we've got previous report that we've received updates for in the past 3 weeks: — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

The "dynamic zoning algorithm" is shipping. The redesigned TrueDepth Camera System though, is not. Instead, a more "tightly" arranged TrueDepth will be shipped with the 5.4" iPhone. The notch shrinks horizontally, but increases slightly vertically. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

We did not hear anything that confidentially points to portrait video for iPhone 12. It has been in development for quite some time now, but we cannot explicitly confirm its existence for this years models. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

Digital and Optical Zoom will be getting a massive boost this year. The standard iPhone 12 will completely rely on software for this, still. You will get an significantly extended digital zoom, both quality and distance wise. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

Improved digital zoom will be achieved by combining several frames at different zoom levels and stacking them together - an hybrid of cropping and optical zooming. An algorithm based off of Deep Fusion will take care of correct alignment and sharpening. Smart HDR 3 does the rest. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

The new Ultra Wide is definitely getting a larger aperture, which will result in significantly improved Low Light performance across the board. Again, pay attention to the 12 Pro Max. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020