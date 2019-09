Luca Parmitano mostra l'uragano Dorian dalla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale

Zoom dentro la tempesta Dorian.

Zoom into tropical storm Dorian. #MissionBeyond pic.twitter.com/Wy5BhegmpS — Luca Parmitano (@astro_luca) September 1, 2019

This nearly 5-hour loop from #GOESEast shows #HurricaneDorian inching across #GrandBahamaIsland. Tuesday, #Dorian is forecast to move dangerously close to #Florida, where #HurricaneWarnings are in effect from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach. https://t.co/sNKmVmhTQT pic.twitter.com/XC1GFVSUEa — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 2, 2019

With #HurricaneDorian bearing down on the Space Coast, our friends from the ⁦@45thSpaceWing⁩ arrived to the ⁦@NASA⁩ Launch Control Center to shelter during the storm. Even the General is here! pic.twitter.com/TmNN4s5KtC — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) September 3, 2019

THIS AFTERNOON: The sophisticated Advanced Baseline Imager aboard NOAA's #GOES16 continues to monitor #HurricaneDorian, as it relentlessly pummels #GrandBahamaIsland. @NHC_Atlantic predicts "extreme destruction on the island." For updates: https://t.co/bf9oyNUeIP pic.twitter.com/8fVnUKPeqk — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) September 2, 2019