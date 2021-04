Anche Mark Zuckerberg ha tradito Whatsapp per Signal: a svelarlo l'hack di Facebook

In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook This is the number associated with his account from the recent facebook leak. https://t.co/AXbXrF4ZxE

Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak - the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well.



If journalists are struggling to get a statement from @facebook, maybe just give him a call, from the tel in the leak? 📞😂@GazTheJourno pic.twitter.com/lrqlwzFMjU