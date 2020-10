Marte è così vicino che puoi vedere la sua superficie dal tuo giardino

#Mars at opposition from my backyard in #Johannesburg 2020.10.13 UTC 20:45. Captured with a #ZWOASI224mc 3 x barlow and Celestron 8". Sharpcap - Autostakkert - Registax - 5 x 3000 frame stacked pics derotated with WinJupos #Astrophotography pic.twitter.com/UV5FRijj39