Mercedes: un breve video annuncia la presentazione del nuovo SUV completamente elettrico

.@MercedesBenz is flipping the switch: On September 4th, we will present our first all-#electric #MercedesBenz model of our new product and technology brand EQ. Here’s the very first design detail. Stay tuned!



👉 https://t.co/3Pej7au1Xu #Daimler #switchtoEQ pic.twitter.com/i2aDbcMyQs