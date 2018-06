Microsoft e la Silicon Valley contro Trump: petizione su bambini dei migranti in gabbia

Ripping children from their parents’ arms is cruel. This policy must end. pic.twitter.com/R2b3FXtxqU — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) 18 giugno 2018

Do everything it takes to #KeepFamilesTogether.



What are the highest impact ways to help? — jack (@jack) 19 giugno 2018

The stories and images of families being separated at the border are gut-wrenching. Urging our government to work together to find a better, more humane way that is reflective of our values as a nation. #keepfamiliestogether — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 19 giugno 2018

Regardless of your politics, it's heartbreaking to see what's happening to families at the border. Here are some ways you can help: https://t.co/IFVG6g8AKO — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) 19 giugno 2018

As a father, a citizen and an immigrant myself, the stories coming from our border break my heart. Families are the backbone of society. A policy that pulls them apart rather than building them up is immoral and just plain wrong. #KeepFamiliesTogether https://t.co/g2Cu40zvcX — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) 19 giugno 2018

I hope others from SF/Bay Area tech companies will join me at this march planned June 30. Please also consider donating to one of these great orgs assembled by @dahlialithwick & @mjschlanger: https://t.co/mSiMtgw9ga #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/E5jXu4OSiv — Jeremy Stoppelman (@jeremys) 19 giugno 2018