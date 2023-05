MSI, dopo l'attacco hacker: online le chiavi di Intel BootGuard

⛓️Digging deeper into the aftermath of the @msiUSA data breach and its impact on the industry.



🔥Leaked Intel BootGuard keys from MSI are affecting many different device vendors, including @Intel , @Lenovo, @Supermicro_SMCI, and many others industry-wide.



🔬#FwHunt is on! https://t.co/NuPIUJQUgr pic.twitter.com/ZB8XKj33Hv