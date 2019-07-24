MTV Video Music Awards 2019: ecco le nomination, da Ariana Grande a Halsey

L'edizione 2019 degli MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) si terrà il prossimo 26 agosto 2019 presso il Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey. Sarà anche la prima volta che il premio viene trasmesso dal vivo e quindi l'attesa degli appassionati è alle stelle. Ebbene, oggi sono state pubblicate le nomination ai vari premi.

Riportiamo di seguito tutte le nomination (fonte PitchFork).

Video dell'anno (Video of the Year)

21 Savage: "a lot" [ft. J. Cole]

Billie Eilish: "bad guy"

Ariana Grande: "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Artista dell'anno (Artist of the Year)

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Canzone dell'anno (Song of the Year)

Drake: "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande: "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Migliore artista emergente (Best New Artist) by Taco Bell

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Migliore collaborazione (Best Collaboration)

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: "Señorita"

Taylor Swift: "ME!" [ft. ft. Brendon Urie]

Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: "I Don’t Care"

BTS: "Boy With Luv" [ft. Halsey]

Artista che sta per "esplodere" dell'anno (Push Artist of the Year)

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

5 Seconds of Summer: "Easier"

Cardi B / Bruno Mars: "Please Me"

Billie Eilish: "bad guy"

Khalid: "Talk"

Ariana Grande: "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"

Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Best Hip-Hop

2 Chainz: "Rule the World"[ft. Ariana Grande]

21 Savage: "a lot" [ft. J. Cole]

Cardi B: "Money"

DJ Khaled: "Higher" [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Travis Scott: "SICKO MODE" [ft. Drake]

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak: "Make It Better" [ft. Smokey Robinson]

Childish Gambino: "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R.: "Could’ve Been" [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Alicia Keys: "Raise a Man"

Ella Mai: "Trip"

Normani: "Waves" [ft. 6LACK]

Best K-Pop

BTS: "Boy With Luv" [ft. Halsey]

BLACKPINK: "Kill This Love"

Monsta X: "Who Do You Love" [ft. French Montana]

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: "Cat & Dog"

NCT 127: "Regular"

EXO: "Tempo"

Best Latin

Anuel AA / Karol G: Secreto

Bad Bunny: MIA [ft. Drake]

benny blanco / Tainy / Selena Gomez / J Balvin: I Can’t Get Enough

Daddy Yankee: Con Calma [ft. Snow]

Maluma: Mala Mía

ROSALÍA / J Balvin: Con Altura [ft. El Guincho]

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers: Call You Mine [ft. Bebe Rexha]

Clean Bandit: Solo [ft. Demi Lovato]

DJ Snake: Taki Taki [ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B]

David Guetta / Bebe Rexha / J Balvin: Say My Name

Marshmello / Bastille: Happier

Silk City / Dua Lipa: Electricity

Best Rock

The 1975: Love It If We Made It

Fall Out Boy: Bishops Knife Trick

Imagine Dragons: Natural

Lenny Kravitz: Low

Panic! At the Disco: High Hopes

twenty one pilots: My Blood

Video for Good

Halsey: Nightmare

The Killers: Land of the Free

Jamie N Commons / Skylar Grey: Runaway Train [ft. Gallant]

John Legend: Preach

Lil Dicky: Earth

Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down

Migliore direzione (Best Direction)

Billie Eilish: bad Guy (dir. Dave Meyers)

FKA twigs: Cellophane (dir. Andrew Thomas Huang)

Ariana Grande: thank u, next (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix) [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (dir. Calmatic)

LSD: No New Friends (dir. Dano Cerny)

Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down (dir. Drew Kirsch and Taylor Swift)

Migliori effetti visivi (Best Visual Effects)

Billie Eilish: when the party’s over (visual effects: Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)

FKA twigs: Cellophane (visual effects: Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)

Ariana Grande: God is a woman (visual effects: Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic)

DJ Khaled: Just Us [ft. SZA] (visual effects: Sergii Mashevskyi)

LSD: No New Friends (visual effects: Ethan Chancer)

Taylor Swift: ME! [ft. Brendon Urie] (visual effects: Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX)

Best Editing

Anderson .Paak: Tints [ft. Kendrick Lamar] (editing: Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix) (editing: Calmatic)

Billie Eilish: bad guy (editing: Billie Eilish)

Ariana Grande: 7 rings (editing: Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)

Solange: Almeda (editing: Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down (editing: Jarrett Fijal)

Migliore direzione artistica (Best Art Direction)

BTS: Boy With Luv [ft. Halsey] (art direction: JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E))

Ariana Grande: 7 rings (art direction: John Richoux)

Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix) [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (art direction: Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: Señorita (art direction: Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down (art direction: Brittany Porter)

Kanye West / Lil Pump: I Love It [ft. Adele Givens] (art direction: Tino Schaedler)

Migliore coreografia (Best Choreography)

FKA twigs: Cellophane (choreography: Kelly Yvonne)

ROSALÍA / J Balvin: Con Altura [ft. El Guincho] (choreography: Charm La’Donna)

LSD: No New Friends (choreography: Ryan Heffington)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: Señorita (choreography: Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)

Solange: Almeda (choreography: Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)

BTS: Boy With Luv [ft. Halsey] (choreography: Rie Hata)

Best Cinematography

Anderson Paak: Tints [ft. Kendrick Lamar] (cinematography: Elias Talbot)

Billie Eilish: hostage (cinematography: Pau Castejon)

Ariana Grande: thank u, next (cinematography: Christopher Probst)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: Señorita (cinematography: Scott Cunningham)

Solange: Almeda (cinematography: Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)

Taylor Swift: ME! [ft. Brendon Urie] (cinematography: Starr Whitesides)

Insomma, le principali protagoniste delle nomination sono sicuramente Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift. Le votazioni sono già aperte sul sito ufficiale dei VMAs.