NFT, bufera OpenSea: moltissimi token creati col tool gratuito sarebbero falsi o plagi

To all the creators in our community impacted by the 50 item limit we added to our free minting tool, we hear you and we're sorry.



We have reversed the decision.

We have reversed the decision.

But we also want to offer an explanation

However, we've recently seen misuse of this feature increase exponentially.

Over 80% of the items created with this tool were plagiarized works, fake collections, and spam.