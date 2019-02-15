Gli scienziati che lavorano per OpenAI hanno annunciato la creazione di un'intelligenza artificiale talmente intelligente che si sono rifiutati di rilasciarla al pubblico. E' stata battezzata GPT-2 ed è progettata per scrivere testi come gli esseri umani.

Il punto inquietante è dato dal fatto che l'IA si sarebbe rivelata estremamente efficace nella stesura dei testi, tanto che la compagnia si è rifiutata di rilasciarla al pubblico. L'addestramento è stato effettuato analizzando otto milioni di pagine web ed è in grado di scrivere grandi volumi basati su un prompt prodotto da una persona reale.

Il nucleo dell'intelligenza artificiale però non verrà mai rilasciato nella sua forma completa in quanto il rischio che venga utilizzato per scopi malevoli è estremamente alto: l'IA potrebbe essere usata per generare notizie false, impersonare persone online, automatizzare la produzione di SPAM o sfornare contenuti offensivi da pubblicare sui social media.

OpenAI ha precisato che "a causa delle nostre preoccupazioni sull'uso malevolo della tecnologia, non rilasceremo la versione addestrata dell'IA. Nell'ambito del nostro esperimento che mira a divulgare responsabilmente i modelli d'IA, rilasceremo un modello ridotto per i ricercatori, per permettere loro di sperimentare e provare la tecnologia".

L'uso di questa intelligenza artificiale può rivelarsi terrificante anche per i giornalisti, in quanto come vi mostriamo nella trascrizione originale in calce, i testi sono praticamente perfetti e non distinguibili da quelli degli umani. L'IA potrebbe anche essere utilizzata per creare bot per l'assistenza clienti per lo shopping online, provocando la potenziale perdita di posti di lavoro.

OpenAI ha aggiunto che con l'avvento dell'IA gli umani dovranno essere più attenti ai contenuti trovati sul web, in quanto sarà sempre più difficile distinguere tra i reali ed i fake.

Di seguito la trascrizione completa di un testo generato dall'IA.

Questo è l'input dato dagli umani: "In a shocking finding, scientist discovered a herd of unicorns living in a remote, previously unexplored valley, in the Andes Mountains. Even more surprising to the researchers was the fact that the unicorns spoke perfect English."

Questo è il risultato generato dall'IA dopo 10 tentativi: "The scientist named the population, after their distinctive horn, Ovid’s Unicorn. These four-horned, silver-white unicorns were previously unknown to science.

Now, after almost two centuries, the mystery of what sparked this odd phenomenon is finally solved.

‘Dr. Jorge Pérez, an evolutionary biologist from the University of La Paz, and several companions were exploring the Andes Mountains when they found a small valley, with no other animals or humans. Pérez noticed that the valley had what appeared to be a natural fountain, surrounded by two peaks of rock and silver snow.

‘Pérez and the others then ventured further into the valley. “By the time we reached the top of one peak, the water looked blue, with some crystals on top,” said Pérez. ‘Pérez and his friends were astonished to see the unicorn herd. These creatures could be seen from the air without having to move too much to see them – they were so close they could touch their horns.

While examining these bizarre creatures the scientists discovered that the creatures also spoke some fairly regular English. Pérez stated, “We can see, for example, that they have a common ‘language,’ something like a dialect or dialectic.”

‘Dr. Pérez believes that the unicorns may have originated in Argentina, where the animals were believed to be descendants of a lost race of people who lived there before the arrival of humans in those parts of South America.

‘While their origins are still unclear, some believe that perhaps the creatures were created when a human and a unicorn met each other in a time before human civilization. According to Pérez, “In South America, such incidents seem to be quite common.”

‘However, Pérez also pointed out that it is likely that the only way of knowing for sure if unicorns are indeed the descendants of a lost alien race is through DNA. “But they seem to be able to communicate in English quite well, which I believe is a sign of evolution or at least a change in social organization,” said the scientist."